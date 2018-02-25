A law student from Kerala has filed a police complaint alleging that some people from right-wing groups bullied her and her family after she posted a poem on the taboos attached to menstruation on social media, PTI reported on Sunday.

The attackers claimed that the poem hurt their religious sentiments as it was about a goddess, Navami Ramachandran from Mallappally in Pathanamthitta district told the police. Claiming that she was threatened, the woman said she had posted the poem on Facebook to support another youngster who was had also received similar threats. The police have registered a case and started an investigation based on the complaint.

Ramachandran, who is an activist of the Students Federation of India, also told the police that a group of unidentified men, wearing masks, had threatened her school-going sister earlier in the week. “Taking into account other recent incidents, there is no doubt that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was behind the act,” she said.