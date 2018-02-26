Despite the United Nations unanimously passing a resolution for a 30-day ceasefire in Syria on Saturday, President Bashar al-Assad’s forces launched fresh attacks on Sunday – both on the ground and from air – against rebel groups in eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus.

The UN Security Council approved the month-long ceasefire across Syria so humanitarian aid can reach people in the conflict zone. The ceasefire was ordered after Ghouta was continuously bombarded by airstrikes over the past eight days, leaving at least 520 people dead, many of them children. At least 2,500 people have been injured in the strikes.

The fresh airstrikes and shelling on Sunday killed 14 people and injured 31 in Ghouta, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The group said the bombing on Sunday was not as intense as the attacks over the past week.

Syria’s Ambassador to the UN Bashar Ja’afari said the country’s fight against “terrorism” would continue. He said the ceasefire conditions excluded organisations such as the Islamic State group and al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and that the government was only targeting them.

Ja’afari was referring to the UN truce deal, which does not cover some of the biggest jihadist groups and their associates fighting Syrian forces. “Our government will reserve the right to respond as it deems appropriate in case those terrorist armed groups are targeting civilians in any part of Syria, with even one single missile,” he said.

Opposition fighters said that while they will uphold UN’s ceasefire, they also had the right to defend themselves and will respond to aggression, Al Jazeera reported.

The Syrian military has not yet commented.