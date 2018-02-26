The Odisha Police are looking for a Kashmiri student studying medicine at Bhubaneswar’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

Suhail Aijaz, a 20-year-old second-year student, left his hostel on February 9 to attend a wedding in Chandigarh, his friends told the police. They said Aijaz told them he would return on February 16, but when he did not come back, the institute informed the police.

Aijaz’s father, a school teacher in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, has been in Odisha for the past week. College officials said the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau have started looking into his disappearance.

“We have given all the information the NIA and IB officials asked for,” Dr Prabhas Ranjan Mishra, the vice dean of the institute, told the Hindustan Times.

He said Aijaz had left a note in his room addressed to his father, in which he said he was sorry for not living up to their expectations, according to the report. “We have shared the letter with the authorities,” the vice dean said.

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner Satyabrata Bhoi said Aijaz’s phone number was last tracked to Kolkata before the phone was switched off.

His family said they sensed something was amiss after he told his brother on February 9 not to call him for a few days as he was giving his phone for repair. “When he did not call for about a week, we called and found his phone switched off,” his father Aijaz Ahmed said. He added that they had filed an FIR at the Khandagiri Police Station on February 19, according to The Indian Express.

Aijaz’s friends said he wanted to finish his MBBS and pursue Urdu poetry.