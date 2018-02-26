Expatriates who work in Mumbai are the highest-paid in the world, the HSBC Expat Explorer Survey has said. Expatriates working in India’s commercial capital make $2,17,165 (Rs 1.4 crore) per year on average, more than double the world average of $99,903 (Rs 64 lakh), CNBC reported on Sunday.

The HSBC report is based on a survey of 27,587 expats in 52 cities across the world. After Mumbai, expats in San Francisco are paid the most in the world with an average annual salary of $2,07,227 (Rs 1.34 crore). As many as three other Asian cities – Shanghai, Jakarta and Hong Kong – rank among the top 10 most lucrative places for expats.

The average earnings of expats were higher than $1,00,000 (Rs 64.6 lakh) in 31 cities. Among the 21 cities where the salary was below this figure, Edinburgh secured the bottom rank with an average expat salary of just $56,250 (Rs 36 lakh) a year.

However, Mumbai and other Asian cities ranked lower in job opportunities for expats. London, San Francisco, New York, Dublin and Birmingham made up the top five, Bloomberg reported. “The financial and technology hubs of the US and UK are the most attractive for ambitious expats eager to push their career to the next level,” said Dean Blackburn, who heads HSBC Expat.