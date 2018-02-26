A suspected Hizbul Mujahiden militant was killed when a grenade was throwin at Tral police station in South Kashmir on Monday, Director General of Police SP Vaid said. The police suspect the grenade attack was meant to clear the way for Mushtaq Chopan to escape, but it exploded too close to him, killing him instantly. Constable Mehraj Din was injured in the attack and is being treated.

Chopan had tried to escape wearing a burqa, the police said in a statement. “A terrorist Mushtaq Chopan died in grenade explosion when challenged by a sentry while trying to escape from police station Tral,” Vaid tweeted.

His body has been sent for an autopsy and a magisterial inquiry has been launched. Chopan was wanted in a militancy-related case registered at Awantipora Police Station.

The attack follows the killing of two policemen in separate attacks in Budgam district, the Hindustan Times reported.