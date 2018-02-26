The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has said it is not aware of complaints of sexual exploitation against a governor in one of the southern states, PTI reported on Monday. Media publications had reported that the ministry was investigating complaints of sexual misconduct against a governor.

“We are not aware of any such developments,” PTI quoted a home ministry spokesperson as saying.

The Sunday Guardian Live had reported that the unidentified governor had been accused of demanding sexual favours from the women employees. The news report claimed that if the charges are found to be true, “the governor may be asked to resign”.

In January 2017, Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan had resigned following allegations that he had molested a woman. Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju had said that there was no “documentary evidence” to start an inquiry into the molestation allegations against Shanmuganathan.