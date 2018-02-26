Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah on Monday took on the Congress, after the party deleted a tweet about a news report on a bank loan default case in which Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law Gurpal Singh is named.

The Ghaziabad-based Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, where Gurpal Singh is one of the top officials, allegedly cheated the Oriental Bank of Commerce of Rs 109 crore.

“Congress has always been at the forefront of highlighting their own robberies such as the NPA mess, bad loans, the free hand they gave to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi,” Shah tweeted.

He alleged that Gurpal Singh had pocketed more money than farmers. “What can be more shameful than this?” the BJP leader asked.

Why delete this tweet highlighting the loot of @capt_amarinder’s son-in-law. Congress has always been at the forefront of highlighting their own robberies such as the NPA mess, bad loans, the free hand they gave to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. #CongressLootsFarmers pic.twitter.com/b7WS3MnIfp — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2018

Punjab CM’s son-in-law pockets money meant for India’s hardworking farmers. What can be more shameful than this ! #CongressLootsFarmers https://t.co/tdrTQ0WiR0 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 26, 2018

Later on Monday, the BJP leader took on Congress President Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Punjab National Bank fraud, PTI reported. “There has been no government other than Modi’s government that has taken prompt and most stringent of actions against any frauds committed in the past,” Shah told reporters at a press conference in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

The Congress leader had asked at an election rally in the Athani city of Karnataka’s Belgavi district on February 24 how Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Modi had “allowed” the fraud to happen.