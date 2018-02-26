Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday apologised after the Marathi translation of Governor C Vidyasagar Rao’s speech in English was unavailable in the Assembly, PTI reported. Opposition legislators boycotted the joint session of the state legislature after a Gujarati translation was played instead of a Marathi audio.

“It is indeed a very grave mistake,” IANS quoted Fadnavis as saying. “I request the honourable Speaker to look into this immediately and take stringent action against those responsible. In fact, if possible by this evening, they should be shunted home.”

The governor asked Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairperson Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Speaker Haribhau Bagade to take cognisance of the non-availability of a Marathi translation during his address.

The Opposition accused the government of insulting the Marathi language. The incident occurred a day before Marathi Language Day on February 27. “The government has failed the 12 crore citizens of Maharashtra,” Nationalist Congress Party’s Dhananjay Munde told IANS.

Education Minister Vinod Tawde said he read out a Marathi translation after he realised that there was a problem.