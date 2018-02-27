The Aam Aadmi Party government in New Delhi is contemplating live streaming all meetings between state officials and Cabinet ministers and putting details of file movements online, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday. The proposal comes after two AAP MLAs were accused of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

An unidentified government official said that according to the proposal, the live feed for each meeting and its audio output would be available on a website for the public to watch. “This will be along the lines of the live feed of Assembly sessions,” another official added. “This is a move towards transparency in government functioning.”

Officials said that if the proposal is passed, it will find place in the upcoming Delhi Budget session and will then be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his approval.

On Saturday, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj had called for live streaming of all proceedings between ministers and government officials.

All Meetings of Ministers and MLAs with Babus should be broadcasted live like Loksabha proceedings.

Transparency at its best !! — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 26, 2018

Infact, I will request Hon’ble Speaker to allow media in all the Assembly Committee meetings like all progressive democracies in the world.

YouTube is full of live broadcasts of US Commiittee Meetings. — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 26, 2018

After the alleged assault on the chief secretary, bureaucrats had refused to resume work under the Kejriwal government. An unidentified senior officer employed with the Delhi government said that any objection that Indian Administrative Service officers take to the proposal would have the backing of law. “More often than not, the proposals made by AAP leaders are legally untenable,” he added.