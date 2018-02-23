A court in Delhi on Friday rejected the bail petitions of two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, who are accused of assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, PTI reported.

While Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon dismissed the pleas, she refused to grant the police custody of Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, saying there was no new ground to question the MLAs in custody. The court had sent the legislators to judicial custody for 14 days on Thursday.

Khan and Jarwal had allegedly manhandled the Delhi chief secretary during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house on February 19. The police have arrested both in connection with the case.

Earlier on Friday, the Delhi Police went to Kejriwal’s house to retrieve CCTV camera footage and question staff as part of the investigation into the assault case. A delegation of Indian Administrative Service officers in the Delhi government also met Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh to discuss the incident.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police told the magistrate that Kejriwal’s aide VK Jain had changed his earlier statement and claimed he saw the two AAP MLAs physically assault Chief Secretary Prakash on the night of the alleged incident. The party on Friday said that “police raj” had “killed democracy”.