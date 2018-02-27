The Congress has won 62 of the 95 wards in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

The Shiromani Akali Dal won 11 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party got 10 seats in the civic polls for Punjab’s largest city. The Lok Insaf Party won 7 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party one, and Independents won four wards.

Polling to the 95 wards took place on February 24 with stray incidents of violence. On Monday, re-polling was conducted in two wards.

In December 2017, the Congress swept the civic body elections in Punjab as it won 31 of the 32 municipal bodies and nagar panchayats that went to polls. The party also emerged victorious in the municipal corporation elections in Amritsar, Patiala and Jalandhar.