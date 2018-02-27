Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of not utilising the Centre’s funds for the state. Modi was addressing a rally in Davangere ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP state unit had organised the rally to mark the 75th birthday of party president and chief ministerial nominee BS Yeddyurappa.

Modi said the Congress had committed many misdeeds that had made the party unpopular in the state. “The government is bound to be defeated,” Modi said. “Election after election, what are the people doing? They are removing Congress. When the Congress goes, the harmful Congress culture also goes.”

The prime minister reiterated his government’s pledge to double the income of farmers. “One family ruled India for 48 years,” Modi said. “One tea seller has served for almost 48 months. They grew up in riches so they never cared for the poor. I have seen poverty, that is why I am devoting all my time for the welfare of the poor and the farmers.”