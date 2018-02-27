The Bharatiya Janata Party in Meghalaya on Tuesday filed a complaint against a private radio channel for allegedly broadcasting “objectionable advertisement”.

“It has come to our notice that an illegal propaganda is being broadcast on Radio Mirchi (91.1 FM) with the aim and intent of communalising the ongoing election process,” BJP leader Ankur Kumar said in a letter to Chief Electoral Officer of Meghalaya FR Kharkongor. He accused the radio channel of airing a message that urged the electorate not to vote for “[the] anti-Christian party”. One such message was aired at 12.48 pm, Kumar alleged.

“We insist that such divisive advertisements that try to communalise the elections and the society should be immediately stopped, and action should be taken against the radio channel as well as the advertiser,” Kumar said.

Complaint filed with #ElectionCommission against private FM channel by #BJP for allegedly airing objectionable advertisement. pic.twitter.com/y8eChslvHn — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 27, 2018

Meghalaya went to the polls on Tuesday. Till 5 pm, 67% polling was recorded. Voting will continue till late in the evening after 30 electronic voting machines in Garo Hills area reportedly malfunctioned.