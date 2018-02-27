Voting has begun for Assembly polls in Nagaland and Meghalaya. Both states have 60 Assembly seats each, but voting will take place only in 59 of them.

In Meghalaya, the elections to the Williamnagar seat were countermanded after its Nationalist Congress Party candidate Jonathone Sangma was killed in an explosion on February 18.

In Nagaland’s Northern Angami-2 constituency, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party chief Neiphiu Rio won unopposed after his only rival, Chupfuo Angami of the ruling Naga People’s Front withdrew from the race.

The Bharatiya Janata Party hopes for a victory in both states, after winning Assam and Manipur.

In Christian-majority Nagaland, the BJP’s likely challenge will be whether it portrayed itself as a secular party through campaigning. The Nagaland Baptist Church Council earlier this month warned the people against the BJP’s imposition of Hindu values in a state where more than 90% of the population is Christian.

The BJP – earlier an ally of the ruling Naga People’s Front – has tied up with Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party for this election.

The Congress has only 18 candidates in the fray in Nagaland. The party said a “huge cash crunch” was its reason for not fielding more candidates.

However, the Congress will be fighting to save Meghalaya, one of its two remaining bases in the northeast. If the party loses Meghalaya, it will be left with only Mizoram.

Mukul Sangma’s record as chief minister was mixed – while he provided stability in the areas hit by insurgencies, his government also faces charges corruption charges and legislators holding offices of profit.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the National People’s Party, founded by Garo leader PA Sangma, and headed by his son Conrad Sangma have attracted several Congress defectors. But, the BJP has been struggling to shed its anti-Christian image in many parts of the state.

The votes will be counted on March 3.