The National Investigation Agency on Monday registered a case on the fidayeen attack at a training centre of the Central Reserve Police Force in Kashmir’s Awantipura on December 30, 2017. The case was registered in compliance with an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Three gunmen had stormed the centre in Pulwama district. The fidayeen attack – a term used to describe suicidal strikes that are launched by militants with the intention of a prolonged stand-off – stretched over 37 hours, and left five paramilitary soldiers and all three gunmen dead.

The National Investigation Agency registered the case under Sections 459, 460 and 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code, Sections 7 and 27 of Arms Act and Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.