Counting of votes for the Assembly seats in Mungaoli and Kolaras in Madhya Pradesh and Bijepur in Odisha began on Wednesday morning. In Madhya Pradesh, it is a direct fight between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party while the Odisha bye-elections is a triangular contest between the ruling Biju Janata Dal, the Congress and the BJP.

At 12.40 pm, Congress candidate Brijendra Singh Yadav in Mungaoli was leading by 2,046 votes against his BJP rival Bai Saheb Yadav after the fifth round of counting, the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer’s website showed. In Kolaras, Congress candidate Mahendra Singh Yadav was ahead of BJP’s Devendra Jain by 2,139 votes after the fourth round,

The bye-polls for the Mungaoli and Kolaras seats were held on February 24. Both the seats in Madhya Pradesh recorded a high voter turnout – 77.05% in Mungaoli and 70.40% in Kolaras. The bye-elections were necessitated by the deaths of Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda from Mungaoli and Ram Singh Yadav from Kolaras.

Mungaoli and Kolaras are part of Madhya Pradesh Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Guna constituency. In the run up to the bye-elections, Scindia had addressed more than 75 rallies and participated in 15 road shows. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also held 40 rallies and 10 road shows. Assembly elections in the state are scheduled later this year. The ruling BJP has been in power in the state since 2008.

The Biju Janata Dal candidate in Bijepur was leading by 32,579 votes at 12.45 pm votes, ANI reported. The bye-poll was necessitated after Congress MLA Subal Sahu died in August 2017. The BJD has fielded his wife Rita Sahu while Ashok Panigrahi is the BJP nominee and Pranay Sahu is contesting on Congress ticket. An estimated 72% voters had turned up for the bye-polls.