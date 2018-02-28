The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 67-year-old madrassa teacher from North West Delhi’s Narela area for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl. The girl is being treated at the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The police have registered a case against the teacher, Zakir Alam, under sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta told the Hindustan Times. Gupta added that they were verifying if Alam raped the girl in the madrassa’s premises.

Alam had allegedly raped her on February 25. The girl’s parents told the police that Alam had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the rape to anyone, according to The Hindu. On February 26, the girl lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital. When the doctors told the parents that the girl had been sexually assaulted, she told her mother about the incident, following which a complaint was filed.

Alam is an Arabic language teacher who has been at the madrasa for several years, the police said.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Twitter that the crime sickened her, and said both the system and the society were responsible for such incidents.