The body of actor Sridevi was cremated at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium on Wednesday. Fans and members of the Bollywood fraternity paid their respects to her at Mumbai’s Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala earlier in the day after her body had arrived from Dubai on Tuesday night. She was given state honours and her body was wrapped in the Indian tricolour.

Stars who offered their condolences to the actor’s family included Hema Malini, Rekha, Anupam Kher, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Tabu, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, Sushmita Sen, Shahid Kapoor, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, David Dhawan and Madhur Bhandarkar.

Bollywood personalities such as actor Vidya Balan, her husband and movie producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, actor-director Farhan Akhtar, actor Dia Mirza, business tycoon Anil Ambani, actors Anupam Kher and Arjun Rampal, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan were in attendance at the Vile Parle crematorium.

The Kapoor family pays their last respects to the legendary actress #Sridevi before her cremation. pic.twitter.com/7CA1LiyjpF — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 28, 2018

Vidya Balan, her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha arrive at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/mHKkcwNVHM — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Arjun Kapoor at Celebration Sports Club on Wednesday. (Image credit: HT)

Mumbai: Shahrukh Khan arrives at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/aE7V4VopJR — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Actors Vidya Balan, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrive at the Celebration Sports Club to pay their last respects to Sridevi. (Photo credit: HT)

Vivek and Suresh Oberoi, John Abraham and Malaika Arora at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala. (Image credit: HT)

Jackie Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Deepti Naval, Sophie Chaudhary and Rakesh Roshan on their way to pay their respects. (Image credit: HT)

Actor Rekha arrives to pay her last respects to Sridevi. (Image credit: Punit Paranjpe / AFP)

Veteran actor Jeetendra and Filmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra leave after #Sridevi's cremation from at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/29EsPQXdJf — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Policemen try to control fans as they wait to offer condolences to Sridevi in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Image credit: Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters)

Actors Deepika Padukone and Sidharth Malhotra on their way to pay their respects. (Image credit: Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

Fans of actor Sridevi queue up in Mumbai on Wednesday to pay their respects. (Image credit: Danish Siddiqui/ Reuters)

Sridevi, who was in Dubai to attend her nephew’s wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi, died in her hotel room on February 24. While initial reports said she had died of a cardiac arrest, the official forensic report said Sridevi accidentally drowned in the bathtub.

Boney Kapoor had reportedly left Dubai for Mumbai but returned on Saturday evening to surprise Sridevi. The couple spoke for 15 minutes after which Sridevi went to the washroom to get ready for dinner. When she did not come out for a while, Boney Kapoor knocked on the door, and then forced it open to see her “lying motionless in a bathtub full of water”.

A steady stream of celebrities have been arriving at Sridevi’s Mumbai home ever since news of her death broke. The funeral was delayed as the family had to wait for authorities in Dubai to complete formalities.