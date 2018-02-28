The Haryana government on Tuesday approved a proposal to enact a law to provide capital punishment to those found guilty of sexually abusing girls aged 12 years or below, PTI reported. The state Cabinet also decided to make the existing laws related to sexual offences more stringent.

This will entail amending provisions within Section 376 that relate to rape, Section 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354D (2) (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the proposal, the state government will introduce a provision of Section 376AA by which a person convicted of raping a girl aged 12 or below will either be awarded death penalty or sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for at least 14 years that could be extended for life.

The proposal also said Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code – where one or more persons constituting a group rape a girl below 12 years – should be amended to award death penalty or jail term of not less than 20 years to each of them. The jail term could be extended for life.

The convicts will also be liable to pay a fine. “Such a fine shall be just and reasonable to meet the medical expenses and rehabilitation of the victim,” the state Cabinet said. “Any fine imposed under this section will be paid to the victim.”

According to the proposal, a person convicted under Section 354 (assault or criminal force against woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code will be jailed for at least two years. The jail term could be extended upto seven years. Till now, people convicted under this section were jailed for not less than one year.

Stalkers will be jailed for upto three years in case of first conviction. If they are convicted the second time, they will be imprisoned for not less than three years and the jail term could be extended upto seven years.

The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. In January, the Haryana government was severely criticised after five incidents of sexual assaults were reported in the state in five days.

In December 2017, the Madhya Pradesh government unanimously passed a bill that awards death penalty to rapists who assault minors aged 12 or below.