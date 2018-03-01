The Netherlands on Wednesday confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a farm in the northern part of the country, Reuters reported, citing the World Organisation for Animal Health.

The virus was discovered on February 24 at a farm inhabited by 37,866 birds in Olderkerk, in Groningen province. The flu killed 230 birds while the others were culled.

DutchNews reported that two other farms within a three-kilometre radius were being tested for the virus. Farm Minister Carola Schouten has ordered a ban on moving birds, eggs and manure within a kilometre’s radius of the affected farm.

There had been an outbreak of bird flu at another farm in Flevoland province in December. The government has since ordered all poultry farmers to keep their birds indoors.