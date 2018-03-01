One man was killed and another injured in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The avalanche hit the Hassangam-Malangam region, injuring 25-year-old Abdul Aziz Beigh and 23-year-old Haleem Beigh. The two men were taken to a hospital where Abdul Aziz Beigh succumbed to his injuries, a police official said.

Meanwhile, the police, in a joint operation with the Army and the state disaster response force, also recovered the bodies of three people who were missing after an avalanche in Kupwara on February 24. The three men were part of a group of hunters, according to the Greater Kashmir.