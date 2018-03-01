A seven-year-old girl in Pendra region of Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district has alleged that her seniors at a government-run hostel tortured and sexually abused her when she accidentally dropped their washed clothes, The Times of India reported on Thursday. The government runs the hostel for girls from Scheduled Caste communities.

The police have filed a First Information Report against six girls under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh said.

The girl’s mother told the police that when she had gone to the hostel on February 26 to take the child home, she found her daughter crying because of intense pain in her lower abdomen and private parts, Navbharat Times reported. The girl reportedly told her that a few senior students had inflicted the injuries on February 23.

“A team is cross-checking the allegations but the medical report suggests it is a fungal infection,” Avinash Srivas, an assistant commissioner at the Tribal Welfare Department, said. “It is true that there was a brawl in the hostel among girls over clothes. The team is probing whether seniors tried to insert a rod in her private parts.”