An expert panel of the environment ministry has agreed to let the Adani Group divert 1,552.81 hectares of forest land to develop its port-based Special Economic Zone on the Mundra coast in Gujarat, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), which runs the Mundra Port, had requested for 1,576.81 hectares. It said diverting the forest land was important as it needed “contiguous blocks of lands” to “facilitate proper area planning”.

But the Forest Advisory Committee did not allow access to 24 hectares of reserved forests in the Dhrub village. At a meeting on January 25, the committee said it “deliberated on the fact that establishment of port-based SEZ is necessary for development of the country”. The minutes of the meeting state said most of the forest area being diverted was “under non-forestry use and some patches of forest areas are available inside SEZ”.

The committee said it was giving an “in principle” approval after the state government told it that the Adani group had given an undertaking that it would follow the guidelines of the Forest Rights Rules, 2006, before getting a final approval.

The FAC, for its part, has set some conditions – the diverted forest land should be maintained as a green area within the Special Economic Zone, the diversion for non-forestry uses will be decided on case by case basis by the environment ministry and the the diverted forest land cannot be used as a golf course, beach resort, park, residential purposes or for the construction of a private aerodrome “as demanded by the user agency”.

The panel also asked the Adani group to ensure that Coastal Regulation Zone rules are followed, and find land for compensatory afforestation at its own cost.

The Adani port was under the scanner in 2017 after the Supreme Court in November appointed a committee to check if the company violated environmental rules by levelling sand dunes.