Eleven people have lost vision in one eye after they underwent a cataract surgery at a private hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district.

Director of community-based eye services at Christian Fellowship Hospital, Thomas Abraham, told PTI on Thursday that cataract surgeries were performed on 96 patients from February 22 to February 24. Most of the patients were from rural pockets in Rajnandgaon, Durg and Balod districts, he said.

Of the 96 patients, 32 complained of infections and 11 lost vision in the eye that was operated upon, Abraham said.

Chhattisgarh’s Director of Health Services Ranu Sahu said Chief Medical and Health Officer Mithlesh Chaudhary and other doctors will examine the affected patients. “We have received information that 11 people have developed severe infection in their eyes,” Sahu said. “Officials have been directed to shift them to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital and MGM Eye Hospital in Raipur for better medication.” Officials have also begun an investigation into the incident.

Abraham said 22 patients were operated on February 22 while 45 were operated upon February 23 and 29 on February 24 in the same operation theatre of the hospital by the same surgeon. However, 32 of the 45 patients from February 23 complained of an eye infection after their cataract surgery. Abraham added that the hospital has sent samples of the medicines used during the surgery for an examination.