In photos: A riot of colours as people celebrate Holi across the country
The festival is celebrated for two days – Holika Dahan on the first day signifies the victory of good over evil and the second day welcomes spring.
Holi was celebrated with much fervour across India on Friday.
The festival of colours is celebrated in different ways over a number of days – lathmar Holi was celebrated in the neighbouring towns of Barsana and Nandgaon near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the widows of Vrindavan played with colours on Wednesday and Dol Jaatra was celebrated in West Bengal on Thursday.
Holi is observed on two days. Mythologically, the first day is known as Holika Dahan, which signifies the victory of good over evil, and the second day – also known as Badi Holi – welcomes the onset of spring.
Here’s how the country was at its colourful best on Holi: