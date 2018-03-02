Holi was celebrated with much fervour across India on Friday.

The festival of colours is celebrated in different ways over a number of days – lathmar Holi was celebrated in the neighbouring towns of Barsana and Nandgaon near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the widows of Vrindavan played with colours on Wednesday and Dol Jaatra was celebrated in West Bengal on Thursday.

Holi is observed on two days. Mythologically, the first day is known as Holika Dahan, which signifies the victory of good over evil, and the second day – also known as Badi Holi – welcomes the onset of spring.

Here’s how the country was at its colourful best on Holi:

Revellers celebrate Holi with flowers at the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. (Credit: Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Their faces smeared in colours, students dance as they celebrate Holi at a university in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Credit: Ajay Verma/Reuters)

Students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Bhubaneshwar dressed as Krishna and Radha on the occasion Holi. (Credit: Asit Kumar/AFP)

A widow arranges petals and ‘gulaal’ before Holi celebrations in Vrindavan. (Credit: Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Teachers take a selfie after celebrating Holi at Ahmedabad University. (Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters)

A woman blows powdered colour during Holi celebrations in Siliguri, West Bengal. (Credit: Diptendu Dutta/AFP)