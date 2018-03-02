A girl was killed and 14 people were injured after a suspected suicide car bombing in eastern Kabul on Friday morning. No group immediately claimed responsibility, Reuters reported.

The target of the blast was not clear, said Bismillah Tabaan, the local police commander. The incident took place in the city’s Qabl Bai area, the Interior Ministry said. The area has a police station, customs offices and some guest houses, AP reported.

The blast, which occurred at 9 am local time, targeted a foreign forces convoy, the Interior Ministry said, according to TOLOnews. Explosives were placed on a Suzuki vehicle, which were triggered by a suicide bomber when the foreign forces convoy arrived in the area, the ministry said.

Three people could have died in the blast, a security source told TOLOnews. Some houses were damaged in the explosion, residents of the locality said.

