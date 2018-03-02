Multiple attacks on Friday targeted the French embassy, the French cultural centre and Burkina Faso’s army headquarters in Capital Ouagadougou. Burkina Faso’s Communications Minister Remy Danjuinou said four militants were killed in the gunfight, AP reported.

In a statement, the French embassy confirmed that there had been an attack at the embassy and French institute. “Stay hidden where you are,” it said.

It was not clear how many militants had staged the assaults in both locations, Danjuinou said, adding that others may be on the run. The minister said gunfire and explosions had now stopped.

Earlier on Friday, witnesses said they saw armed men getting out of a car and opening fire as they headed towards the embassy, BBC reported. An explosion was later heard near the headquarters of the Burkinabe armed forces and the French cultural centre.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

There appears to be an attack to a military HQ and some military camps in #Ouagadougou #BurkinaFaso at the moment. Shots are also being heard in the city. Image shows smoke coming from HQ. #Africa pic.twitter.com/HmenIqbwF2 — kambale (@kambale) March 2, 2018

#Urgent, une attaque en cours au Burkina Faso vise l'ambassade de France, l'institut Français et l'Etat major de l'armée. Restez à couvert, en attendant que des solutions appropriées soient trouvés. https://t.co/sp0tJU3lWo pic.twitter.com/8efm2xAavx — Huguette Tiegna (@HuguetteLREM46) March 2, 2018

In August 2017, at least 18 people were killed and several injured after gunmen attacked a Turkish restaurant in Ouagadougou.

The former colonial power in the Sahel region, France, has deployed over 4,000 troops to support a five-country joint force gathering of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Chad, AFP reported.