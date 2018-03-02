United States: Two people shot dead in a Michigan college, gunman still at large
The city administration said that the suspect was a 19-year-old African-American man.
Two people were shot dead on Friday after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Central Michigan University in the United States, Detroit Free Press reported. The suspect is still at large, the university said on Twitter.
“The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” the varsity administration said.
The college authorities had asked people to avoid a building on campus after shots were fired.
The administration in Michigan’s Mount Pleasant said that the gunman was a 19-year-old African-American man.
The incident comes two weeks after the 17 students at a high school in Parkland, Florida, were killed. It was the 18th shooting in a school in the United States in 2018.