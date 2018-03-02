Two people were shot dead on Friday after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Central Michigan University in the United States, Detroit Free Press reported. The suspect is still at large, the university said on Twitter.

“The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation,” the varsity administration said.

The college authorities had asked people to avoid a building on campus after shots were fired.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The administration in Michigan’s Mount Pleasant said that the gunman was a 19-year-old African-American man.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The incident comes two weeks after the 17 students at a high school in Parkland, Florida, were killed. It was the 18th shooting in a school in the United States in 2018.