The Madras High Court on Friday said the Tamil Nadu police can register a First Information Report against the pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, Vijayendra Saraswathi, if it finds that he had disrespected the Tamil anthem at an event in Chennai in January, PTI reported.

Justice MS Ramesh issued the direction to the police after considering the petition of S Doraisamy, vice president of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. Doraisamy said he had moved the court since the police had not acted on his complaint.

In January, a controversy had erupted when video clips online showed Saraswathi, the junior Sankaracharya of Kanchi Mutt, sitting through Tamil Nadu’s state song Tamil Thai Vazhthu at an event in Chennai’s Music Academy. Many Twitter users had shared pictures and videos showing Saraswathi standing for the national anthem, but not the state song.

It is mandatory in Tamil Nadu to play and stand for Tamil Thai Vazhthu at the beginning of every state function.