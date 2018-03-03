8.52 am: Early trends indicate that the Left Front is ahead in 22 seats while the BJP-IPFT is leading in 16 seats, according to News18.

8.46 am: Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Tapas Ray said the results could be out in five hours. He added counting is on in 59 halls and a three-tier security system has been put in place.

8.32 am: Early trends show it is a neck-and-neck battle. The Left is leading in seven seats while the BJP-IPFT is ahead in five. The Congress is leading in one seat, according to NDTV.

8.27 am: Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is leading in Dhanpur constituency, according to NDTV.

8.22 am: Early trends show the Left Front leading in five seats while the BJP-IPFT alliance is ahead in four seats, according to News18.

8.14 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party is hopeful about forming the next government in Tripura. “People want change,” BJP Tripura unit president Biplab Kumar Deb told NDTV. “People strongly wish for a BJP government in Tripura. It is certain that the BJP will form the next government in Tripura.”

8.03 am: Counting begins amid tight security.

8.01 am: Here is a look at seats that parties have won in Assembly elections since 1967.

7.55 am: Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Tapas Ray said adequate security measures have been put in place. “General observers and police observers were appointed for all the counting halls,” he told PTI.

7.30 am: Here is a look at the big electoral issues in the state, along with the main contenders and a quick recap of the politics.

7.22 am: In 2013, the CPI(M)-led Left alliance won 50 seats out of 60. The 10 remaining went to the Congress, and the BJP did not win any. The last election had also recorded a massive voter turnout – 93.57%. Women voters had outnumbered men by 2.13%.

7.20 am: Counting is set to begin at 8 am.