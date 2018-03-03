Tripura election results: Counting begins as BJP poses big challenge to Left Front
Counting for Tripura Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday. Tripura had its Assembly elections on February 18, when a whopping 92% of voters turned up to choose their representatives for 59 seats.
The state has had a Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left government for 25 years, with Chief Minister Manik Sarkar at the helm since 1998.
This time, however, the Bharatiya Janata Party has posed a huge challenge to the CPI(M). The saffron party has tied up with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, which has been demanding a separate state of Twipraland for the Tripuri tribe.
The state has 60 Assembly seats, but voting for the Charilam seat was pushed to March 12 after Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma died while campaigning.
Although the exit polls did not clearly forecast who would win, it largely predicted that the BJP will consolidate its position in Tripura. According to all the polls, the BJP will increase it vote share in Tripura immensely.
Live updates
8.52 am: Early trends indicate that the Left Front is ahead in 22 seats while the BJP-IPFT is leading in 16 seats, according to News18.
8.46 am: Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Tapas Ray said the results could be out in five hours. He added counting is on in 59 halls and a three-tier security system has been put in place.
8.32 am: Early trends show it is a neck-and-neck battle. The Left is leading in seven seats while the BJP-IPFT is ahead in five. The Congress is leading in one seat, according to NDTV.
8.27 am: Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is leading in Dhanpur constituency, according to NDTV.
8.22 am: Early trends show the Left Front leading in five seats while the BJP-IPFT alliance is ahead in four seats, according to News18.
8.14 am: The Bharatiya Janata Party is hopeful about forming the next government in Tripura. “People want change,” BJP Tripura unit president Biplab Kumar Deb told NDTV. “People strongly wish for a BJP government in Tripura. It is certain that the BJP will form the next government in Tripura.”
8.03 am: Counting begins amid tight security.
8.01 am: Here is a look at seats that parties have won in Assembly elections since 1967.
7.55 am: Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura Tapas Ray said adequate security measures have been put in place. “General observers and police observers were appointed for all the counting halls,” he told PTI.
7.30 am: Here is a look at the big electoral issues in the state, along with the main contenders and a quick recap of the politics.
7.22 am: In 2013, the CPI(M)-led Left alliance won 50 seats out of 60. The 10 remaining went to the Congress, and the BJP did not win any. The last election had also recorded a massive voter turnout – 93.57%. Women voters had outnumbered men by 2.13%.
7.20 am: Counting is set to begin at 8 am.