Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha leader Jairam Kumar Mahato on Saturday won the Dumri Assembly seat as counting for the state Assembly elections was underway, data from the Election Commission showed.

Mahato was declared the winner with a margin of 10,945 votes over Bebi Devi of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Mahato, however, lost the Bermo seat to Kumar Jaimangal of the Indian National Congress by 29,375 votes.

Born in 1995 in Maantand village, Dhanbad district, Mahato is the founder of the newly-formed Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, which contested its first Assembly election in the state this year.

He lost his father, an organiser in the Jharkhand statehood movement, at the age of two due to head injuries from a protest.

Mahato belongs to the Kurmi Mahato community, also known as the Kurmi community, which is considered to be a native or Mulvasi community of Jharkhand. The main political plank of the party in the election campaign was advocating for the rights of the Kurmi community.

Late trends indicated a clear win for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance, which had won 30 seats and was leading in another 26 seats. A party or alliance has to secure at least 41 seats to form the government.

As of 5.45 pm, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had won 20 seats while leading in another 14. The Congress had won 8 seats and was ahead in another 8, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal had won one seat and was ahead in three others. The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) had won two seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won nine seats and was leading in 12 others. Its ally, the All Jharkhand Students Union, or AJSU Party, was ahead in one seat. The Janata Dal (United) was ahead in one seat while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured one constituency.

