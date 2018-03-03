At least five people have died after a powerful storm hit the East Coast of the United States on Friday. Strong winds, heavy rain and snow affected roads, disrupted thousands of flights and forced the government to keep several offices in Washington DC closed, AFP reported.

Nearly 1.7 million homes and business have no electricity in the northeastern and midwestern parts of the US because of Winter Storm Riley. Flood alerts were issued from New Jersey to Massachusetts on the eastern coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Winter weather advisories, winter storm warnings and high wind warnings are in effect from the northeast to the mid-Atlantic regions. The storm is expected to subside by the end of the day.

Reagan Airport now joins Dulles Airport with having had winds gusting to 50 mph or more for 12 hours straight. Dulles streak broke last hour (total of 16 hours straight) but they are also gusting above 50 mph once again. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 3, 2018

Here's a look from from satellite of the #noreaster churning off the East Coast. There have bee several reports of motorists becoming stranded as they attempt to drive through flooded coastal roadways.

Remember: TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! https://t.co/TyS77CIAW7 pic.twitter.com/M9cfWsAWG5 — NWS (@NWS) March 2, 2018

Fallen trees killed a 44-year-old man in Virginia, a 77-year-old woman in Maryland’s Baltimore city, a 70-year-old man in Rhode Island and an 11-year-old boy in New York. A six-year-old boy was killed near Richmond after a tree struck him while he was asleep in his home.

More than 3,000 domestic and international flights were cancelled and nearly 2,500 others were delayed on Friday. Train services were temporarily suspended along many corridors as a precaution.