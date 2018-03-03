The regional National People’s Party gave the Congress a tough fight in Meghalaya, where votes for the Assembly elections were being counted on Saturday. Going by trends on Saturday afternoon, the state might have a hung Assembly, as no single party has won a majority.

By 3.30 pm, 33 of the state’s 59 seats were declared. The Congress won 13 seats and is leading in eight, with a total vote share of 28.7%, according to the Election Commission. The party’s final vote share in the 2013 elections was 34.78%.

The National People’s Party, founded by former Chief Minister late PA Sangma and led by his son Conrad Sangma, has won six seats and was leading in 13. Its vote share was 20.3% – up from 8.81% in 2013.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party did not win the state on its own as it had hoped to, it got a vote share of 9.9% – a massive jump from 2013 when it was just 1.27%. The party has won two seats.

The performance of independent candidates and regional parties, such as the United Democratic Party and Hill State People’s Democratic Party, may end up deciding who forms the government in Meghalaya.

The United Democratic Party’s vote share was 12%. It has won five seats and was leading in one. Independents have a vote share of 10.3%, the People’s Democratic Front has 8.4%, and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party has 5.5%.