8.55 am: The NPP is now leading in six seats, the Congress in two, the BJP in two, and Others, which includes the UDP and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party, in eight seats.

8.44 am: The BJP is now leading in one seat, the NPP in five, and the Congress in 4, according to NDTV. The United Democratic Party is leading in two and Hill State People’s Democratic Party in one seat, according to News18.

8.39 am: The Congress is leading in two seats, the National People’s Party in one seat, while two seats have been picked up by other candidates, according to NDTV.

8.27 am: Early trends show the Congress leading in one seat, according to NDTV.

8.10 am: Counting begins. Postal ballots will be counted first, The Hindu reported.

8 am: A total of 370 candidates contested the elections for 59 seats – 338 men and 32 women. Around 15,35,846 voters out of 18.09 lakh electorate exercised their franchise.

7.55 am: Security has been stepped up at counting centres, Shillong Superintendent of Police D Marak told ANI. Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said a three-tier security arrangement was in place at all 13 counting centres, NDTV reported.

7.37 am: Before counting begins, here is a look at the biggest electoral issues in the state, along with main contenders and a short recap of the politics.

7.34 am: In 2013, the Congress won 29 seats, independents won 13 and the United Democratic Party won 8. The National People’s Party won 2 seats, while the BJP won none.

7.25 am: Counting is set to begin in Meghalaya.