Meghalaya election results: Counting begins, Congress hopes to retain power
Counting for 59 seats of the Meghalaya Assembly has begun.
Exit polls predicted a close contest between the Congress and the National People’s Party. Saving Meghalaya is crucial for the Congress since it is one of its two remaining bases in the northeast.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is hopeful of winning in Meghalaya after its victories in Assam and Manipur, but struggled to shed its anti-Christian image in many parts of the state, particularly in the Garo Hills.
The National People’s Party, founded by Garo leader PA Sangma, and headed by his son Conrad Sangma, has given the people an attractive local alternative.
On polling day, 67% of voters chose their representatives for 59 seats. Election to the 60th seat, at Williamnagar, was countermanded after its Nationalist Congress Party candidate Jonathone Sangma was killed in an explosion on February 18.
Live updates
8.55 am: The NPP is now leading in six seats, the Congress in two, the BJP in two, and Others, which includes the UDP and the Hill State People’s Democratic Party, in eight seats.
8.44 am: The BJP is now leading in one seat, the NPP in five, and the Congress in 4, according to NDTV. The United Democratic Party is leading in two and Hill State People’s Democratic Party in one seat, according to News18.
8.39 am: The Congress is leading in two seats, the National People’s Party in one seat, while two seats have been picked up by other candidates, according to NDTV.
8.27 am: Early trends show the Congress leading in one seat, according to NDTV.
8.10 am: Counting begins. Postal ballots will be counted first, The Hindu reported.
8 am: A total of 370 candidates contested the elections for 59 seats – 338 men and 32 women. Around 15,35,846 voters out of 18.09 lakh electorate exercised their franchise.
7.55 am: Security has been stepped up at counting centres, Shillong Superintendent of Police D Marak told ANI. Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said a three-tier security arrangement was in place at all 13 counting centres, NDTV reported.
7.37 am: Before counting begins, here is a look at the biggest electoral issues in the state, along with main contenders and a short recap of the politics.
7.34 am: In 2013, the Congress won 29 seats, independents won 13 and the United Democratic Party won 8. The National People’s Party won 2 seats, while the BJP won none.
7.25 am: Counting is set to begin in Meghalaya.