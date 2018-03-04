Former Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Madhav on Sunday met Governor PB Acharya to stake claim to form the government, NDTV reported. The two leaders were accompanied by other candidates who have entered an alliance with the BJP and Rio’s National Democratic Progressive Party.

The BJP and the NDPP together won 29 seats in Nagaland, but so did the incumbent Naga People’s Front along with its ally, the National People’s Party. Both groups were two seats short of gaining an absolute majority.

However, letters of support from independent candidate Tongpang Ozukum and the Janata Dal (United) Nagaland on Saturday night helped the BJP reach the halfway mark.

About 39.1% of the electorate in Nagaland voted for the Naga People’s Front in the elections this year. The NDPP’s vote share stood at 25.5%, while 14.4% of the electorate voted for the BJP. The Congress’ vote share dropped to only 2.1% of the total, as compared to nearly a quarter in the 2013 Assembly elections.