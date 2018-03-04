Security forces killed one suspected militant in Shopian on Sunday after a joint motor vehicle patrolling party was attacked. The retaliatory operation is still underway, the statement said.

The incident occurred in the state’s Pinjoora area.

The attack on the patrol party follows an attack on Tral police station where a suspected Hizbul Mujahiden militant when a grenade was throw at Tral police station in South Kashmir. The incident occurred on February 26. Two policemen were killed in two separate attacks in Budgam district last month.