The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, whose accusations of assault against two AAP MLAs in February set off a political maelstrom, was attempting to divert attention from a “Rs 100-crore fraud” in the Delhi Nagrik Sehkari Bank, IANS reported.

“It is clear that the chief secretary is using his police complaint as a shield to divert attention from the scam,” said AAP Chief Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, who headed the Delhi Assembly’s Question and Reference Committee that is investigating the matter. “It is clear from the facts that the committee proceedings have nothing to do with the executive decisions of the government, nor are the proceedings in any way connected with what Mr [Anshu] Prakash is trying to unsuccessfully portray.”

AAP also accused Prakash of distorting facts in his petition challenging a breach of privilege notice the Assembly committee had served on him, The Indian Express reported. The newspaper quoted unidentified officials in the chief secretary’s office as saying that the notice was served without a copy of the complaint. “The matter will be presented in court on Monday,” his counsel Vivek Chib said.

The Reserve Bank of India had investigated the alleged fraud and concluded that the bank’s branch in New Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar locality had issued fraudulent loans, The Indian Express reported. The bank is under the purview of the Delhi government’s Registrar of Cooperative Societies.