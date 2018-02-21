A day after Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash claimed that two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs manhandled him at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office, his medico-legal report confirmed signs of assault.

Prakash was examined at the Aruna Asaf Ali government hospital around 21 hours after he was allegedly assaulted, The Indian Express reported. He had complained of “painful neck movements, pain behind both ears and pain below the right eye”, the report said.

According to the medico-legal report, doctors found swelling behind both ears and a bruise on his lower lip.

The report comes hours after the AAP held a press conference, at which they accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to destabilise the Delhi government. AAP leaders have not to reacted to the medical report yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of assaulting Prakash, surrendered at the Jamia Nagar Police Station, but claimed he had done nothing wrong. On Tuesday night, the Delhi Police arrested AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, also accused of the assault. The court has remanded the two legislators to judicial custody for a day, ANI reported.