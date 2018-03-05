The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day around 12.15 pm on Monday, when it resumed after a month-long break. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was forced to adjourn the Lower House as Opposition leaders continued to create a ruckus over the Rs 12,703-crore scam involving the Punjab National Bank and jeweller Nirav Modi as well as MPs’ demand for a special package for Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on Monday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned within 10 minutes of resuming as MPs from Andhra Pradesh restarted their protests demanding a special package for their state. Mahajan adjourned the House till noon after Telugu Desam Party leaders stormed the Well shouting slogans. The MPs continued to shout slogans after the Lok Sabha reconvened at noon.

The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 11.20 am after a new member, Hishey Lachungpa from Sikkim, was sworn in, and Chairman Venkaiah Naidu read out obituary references for former members Narsingh Narayn Pandey and Faguni Ram. The Upper House reconvened to more ruckus, sloganeering and protesting MPs trooping into the Well with placards. Naidu then adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

The first half of the Budget Session, which ended on February 9, was also marked by similar frequent adjournments after protests by leaders from Andhra Pradesh.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma submitted an adjournment notice to discuss the alleged bank fraud. Two more notices have been issued on this matter.

Bihar politician Pappu Yadav issued an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the alleged leak of a Staff Selection Committee question paper. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe issued a notice to discuss the allegations of corruption against relatives of former ministers.

Outside Parliament, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal responded to the Opposition’s offensive over the Punjab National Bank case, saying the scam “started during the time of the Congress”.

Lok Sabha meets after a month only to be adjourned over AP special status and PNB bank fraud case. Govt seems disinterested in getting house to work, govt ally and oppn seem keen on disruption. And we tax payers are watching the Tamasha! #ParlBudgetSession — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 5, 2018

Matter of #NiravModi and #MehulChoksi is connected to Congress, the problem started during their time, they cannot mislead the nation on this issue: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/IoFq1rP4vb — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2018

During this session, the government is hoping to counter the Opposition with its Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which once passed will give it the power to attach the assets of offenders declared fugitives.

Among the other bills the government has listed are the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill and the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, the government has listed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and the State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill.