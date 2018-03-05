A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of their flat in Indirapuram on Friday night. The police said the autopsy report of Neeraj Singhania, 37, and his wife Ruchi, 35, could not ascertain how they died.

Since the couple had no injury marks on their bodies, the police have now sent viscera samples to a forensic lab in Agra. “We have asked the lab to expedite the delivery of their report; it will take around 20-25 days,” said Station House Officer at Indirapuram police station Samir Malik, according to The Indian Express.

An FIR has been registered. “We have not received any complaint from the family. The family is in shock. We will record their statements soon,” said Malik.

The couple was found dead on the bathroom floor around 9.30 pm on Friday after they celebrated Holi with the family. The family members broke open the door when the couple did not answer their repeated knocks. “They were rushed to Max Hospital where they were declared brought dead,” said Malik.

Indirapuram Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar Mishra said there were no indications of any electrocution, suffocation or any gas formation inside the bathroom due to any electronic appliance such as geyser. “It is strange that none of them survived and could not raise any alarm before they died together,” he told the Hindustan Times.

The police told The Times of India that they found strips of blood pressure tablets around them.

A family friend, however, debunked theories of suicide. The friend told The Indian Express that the gas geyser in the bathroom was defunct. “There must have been a problem with the electricity or gas being released from the geyser… The couple were very happy with each other… these claims of foul play or suicide are false,” the family friend told the daily.

Neeraj Singhania worked as a deputy general manager with a reputed company while his wife was a professional with a Noida-based firm. The couple has a five-year-old daughter.