The Supreme Court on Monday ruled against initiating any inquiry against the Indian Army’s Major Aditya Kumar till April 24, when it will take up the case again. The bench is hearing his father Lieutenant Colonel Karamveer Singh’s petition, which alleges that the Jammu and Kashmir Police had falsely accused his son of firing at civilians in January in Shopian district.

The police had filed a First Information Report against Kumar after three civilians were killed allegedly in an Army firing in Shopian district. On February 12, the Supreme Court had restrained the police from taking any coercive steps against Kumar.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud had issued notices to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government, giving them two weeks to submit their replies. The state government on Monday told the court that Major Kumar’s name does not feature in the accused column of the FIR, reported ANI.

On January 27, soldiers from the 10th Garhwal Rifles unit had objected to a black flag with Islamic inscriptions in Shopian’s Ganowpara village. Villagers did not appreciate their demand to take down the flag – commonly associated with the Islamic State group – and construed it as an infringement of their religious beliefs. This triggered clashes, with the protestors pelting the Army convoy with stones. Three men were killed after the Army opened fire on the mob.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had filed a case against the Army unit. The Army had filed a counter FIR and claimed that the protestors had provoked the soldiers of the 10th Garhwal Rifles unit “to the ultimate”.