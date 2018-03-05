Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday told the Rajya Sabha that Indian and Chinese troops had redeployed themselves away from the site of last summer’s face-off in Doklam, PTI reported.

She added that China is constructing helipads, sentry posts and trenches for its Army personnel in Doklam to keep its forces equipped during the winter. The defence minister was answering a question on whether satellite images had revealed that China has constructed seven helipads in Doklam, as well as deployed tanks and missiles.

However, Sitharaman said that the strength of both Indian and Chinese forces in Doklam had reduced after redeployment.

Asked whether India had taken up the issue of constructions with China, Sitharaman said border issues were regularly discussed with Beijing through diplomatic channels, as well as meetings of border personnel and flag meetings.

In January, Army Chief Bipin Rawat had said India needed to shift its focus from its borders with Pakistan to that of China.