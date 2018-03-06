The Los Angeles Police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly stealing actor Frances McDormand’s Oscar for Best Actress award after the ceremony, AP reported.

Terry Bryant, 47, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft after the statuette went missing from the Governor’s Ball, police spokesperson Officer Rosario Herrera said, according to BBC. The statue was later returned to McDormand.

The award was handed over to Fox Searchlight publicist Barry Dale Johnson for safe keeping when the actor, her husband and their son left the Governor’s Ball for the Vanity Fair party in Beverly Hills, The Hollywood Reporter quoted an individual in the know as saying.

The police said Bryant, who had a ticket for the Governor’s Ball, was confronted by a photographer at the party who noticed the man acting suspicious.

“After some brief time apart, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited,” McDormand’s publicist, Simon Halls, told AP. “They celebrated the reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out Burger.”

McDormand won the award for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.