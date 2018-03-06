At least 26 people have been killed and around a dozen injured after a truck fell off a bridge in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, according to reports. A marriage party was travelling in the truck.

The police said the truck was on the Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway around 7.30 am when the driver lost control. It fell into a drain near Ranghola. According to the police, the driver of the truck seems to have dozed off.

“At least 26 people have been confirmed dead so far,” Bhavnagar Superintendent of Police PL Mal told The Indian Express.

Over 20 people dead after a truck they were travelling in fell into a drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar pic.twitter.com/0SUi6HeRr0 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2018

Mal said 25 people died on the spot while one of the injured people succumbed on the way to a hospital. “We do not know the exact number of injured, but 50 people were in the truck,” Mal said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the accident “extremely unfortunate and anguishing”.