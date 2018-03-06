A 45-year-old bus cleaner in Kolkata was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl even has her brother pleaded with him to let her go, PTI reported. The incident occurred in the Canal (West) Road locality.

Sheikh Munna allegedly dragged the girl, who was playing with her five-year-old brother, inside a luxury bus parked nearby and sexually assaulted her. “We are waiting for the report of the tests conducted on the girl to confirm rape,” PTI quoted an unidentified police officer as saying. “We are questioning the accused and our forensic experts have collected samples from the spot where the alleged incident took place.”

The complainant’s brother reportedly then ran to his mother and informed her about what had happened. She alerted her neighbours, who went and rescued her daughter and beat Munna, The Times of India reported.

The girl was found bleeding profusely and her clothes were torn. She was first taken to a private nursing home nearby, and later admitted at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.