The British Police are trying to identify the substance that rendered a man – believed to be a former Russian double agent – critically ill in Salisbury city. Although authorities did not reveal any identities, unidentified officials on Tuesday said Sergei Skripal and a woman known to him were undergoing treatment at a hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance, Reuters reported.

Skripal and the 33-year-old woman were found unconscious on Sunday on a bench outside the Maltings shopping centre. The Wiltshire Police said the two did not have any visible injuries, the BBC reported. Authorities ruled out any threat to the public because of exposure to the unknown substance, but they sealed the area and cordoned off a pizzeria.

In 2006, Moscow convicted the 66-year-old for treason after he gave up the names of a dozen Russian spies working in Europe to the United Kingdom’s Secret Intelligence Service, MI6. A former colonel in Russia’s GRU military intelligence service, Skripal was given refuge in Britain after he was exchanged for Russian spies caught in the West, in a Cold War-style “spy swap” at the Vienna airport.

Mark Rowley, Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer, said investigators need to be open to the possibility of “state threats”, referring to the murder of Alexander Litvinenko, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who had sought refuge in the UK. An investigation by British authorities had found that Moscow was behind Litvinenko’s polonium poisoning in 2006. Russia has denied the allegations.

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said Britain had yet to ask for its help in the investigation, but “Moscow is always open for cooperation”.