Two petrol bombs were hurled at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s office in Coimbatore early on Wednesday, The Hindu reported. The police said four people attacked the two-storey building around 3.20 am. No one was injured in the incident and no major damage has been reported.

Footage from CCTV cameras showed four men on two motorcycles hurling the petrol bombs and fleeing before the police on duty in the area could catch them, the Hindustan Times reported. It seemed like the men knew about the CCTV cameras and took care to hide their faces, the report quoted the police as saying.

Police presence has been stepped up in several parts of the state after BJP leader H Raja’s Facebook post on bringing down statues of social reformer EV Ramasamy, also known as Periyar, stirred a controversy. A Periyar statue was later vandalised near Vellore and two people have been arrested.

Raja’s remarks on Facebook came hours after a statue of communist icon Lenin was brought down in Tripura, allegedly by BJP workers, on Tuesday.