The Supreme Court on Wednesday said candidates need not give their Aadhaar details to apply for any national examination, including the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, PTI reported. The court was hearing a petition against Aadhaar being mandatory for students applying to NEET this year.

The Gujarat High Court had turned down the plea on February 27, after which the petitioner Abid Ali Patel appealed in the top court. Candidates have until Friday to apply to take NEET. All applicants, except those from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya, were earlier asked to submit their Aadhaar details.

The Unique Identification Authority of India told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it had not authorised the Central Board of Secondary Examination, which conducts NEET, to make Aadhaar compulsory for submission of applications. “Like in Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya and Assam, other ID proofs can be given for exam,” said Attorney General KK Venugopal.

In an interim order, the Supreme Court stayed the CBSE’s notification, and said aspirants could use any other documents, such as voter IDs, driving licences or passports, to apply for exams, Bar and Bench reported.

NEET, which students take for admission to MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery courses, will be held on May 6 this year.

