The Sri Lankan government on Wednesday said it would block social media networks like Facebook and messaging apps like WhatsApp and Viber across the country to prevent the spread of communal violence, Reuters reported. The country had imposed a 10-day emergency on Tuesday following clashes between people of the Buddhist and Muslim communities in the central district of Kandy.

Cabinet spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne said the government had asked service providers to block social messaging networks after posts threatening attacks against Muslims appeared on Facebook.

Sri Lanka’s Telecommunications, Digital Infrastructure and Foreign Employment Minister Harin Fernando said the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Commission took the decision to impose a ban on social media as a temporary measure to limit the spread of hate speech and violence, the Daily Mirror reported.

“Social media websites such as Facebook, Whatsapp and Viber have been used to destroy families, lives and private property,” Fernando said. “Put down your smart phones, let go of your hate and help make a new Sri Lanka that is good for everyone.”

Mobs attack mosques, businesses in Kandy

Meanwhile, Buddhist mobs attacked mosques and businesses belonging to the minority Muslim community in Kandy on Tuesday night, Reuters reported citing police officials.

The police have imposed an indefinite curfew in Kandy, the epicentre of the violence, but spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara said there were “several incidents” throughout Tuesday night in the district. “The police arrested seven people. Three police officers were injured in the incidents,” he added. But Gunasekara did not have any information on the number of civilians dead or injured.