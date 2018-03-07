India cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan has accused him of assault and having extramarital affairs, The Times of India reported.

Jahan took to Facebook to post screenshots of text messages allegedly sent by Shami to various women. The post also included photographs of the women and their phone numbers.

Jahan reportedly read the messages on a phone which was allegedly hidden in the 27-year-old cricketer’s car. Jahan alleged that Shami and his family members were “torturing” and had even “attempted to kill her”.

Shami has refuted the claims, stating that the allegations were a ploy to spoil his career.

“All this news about my personal life, they are absolutely untrue. It’s a big ploy against us, and an attempt to ruin my name and my game,” Shami tweeted in response to the report.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018

Jahan is now reportedly planning to take legal action against the cricketer and his family members. According to The Times of India, she had even approached the police in Uttar Pradesh in January.